Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0449 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

CRLFF opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.98. Cardinal Energy has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $7.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cardinal Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

