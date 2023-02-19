Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by Towle & Co

Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Towle & Co’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,560 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,808,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,811,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,807,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,215,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.2 %

CAH traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.78. 5,193,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,369. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

