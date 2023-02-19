Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CSL. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $266.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.96. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $217.92 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 21.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $2,751,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

