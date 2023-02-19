CAS Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

CAS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,827,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises 25.3% of CAS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. CAS Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 3.62% of Carvana worth $138,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of CVNA opened at $11.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $156.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVNA shares. Wedbush restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Carvana to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.05.

Carvana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.