Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $77.14 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.83. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.63, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.