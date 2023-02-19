Casper (CSPR) Price Hits $0.0394 on Major Exchanges

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $423.71 million and approximately $9.84 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0394 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00425653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,889.42 or 0.28196044 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,513,092,901 coins and its circulating supply is 10,759,684,726 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,511,319,303 with 10,758,027,191 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03879086 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $8,201,061.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.