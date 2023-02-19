CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.39. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr-yr to ~$1.52-1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.

CBIZ Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBZ opened at $49.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.74. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $401,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,844 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBZ. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 853.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,871,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,585 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $23,490,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,716,000 after acquiring an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

