Celer Network (CELR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $13.44 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Over the last week, Celer Network has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $157.02 million and approximately $13.44 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

