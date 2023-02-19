CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $56,497.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,543.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 2,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $93,308.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SMAR shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Smartsheet to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Smartsheet from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.17.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.40. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $58.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $199.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

