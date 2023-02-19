CenterBook Partners LP Grows Stock Position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Integral Ad Science were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 7.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 161,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,691. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Integral Ad Science Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $10.89 on Friday. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

IAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

