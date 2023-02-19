CenterBook Partners LP Has $101,000 Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 109,317 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Interface were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TILE. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $664.88 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

