CenterBook Partners LP Has $348,000 Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

CenterBook Partners LP cut its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

PLNT stock opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day moving average of $72.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Planet Fitness Company Profile

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Planet Fitness to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.77.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

