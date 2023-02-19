CenterBook Partners LP Invests $311,000 in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

CLFD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital began coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.33.

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $61.41 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market cap of $934.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.66.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Clearfield had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles N. Hayssen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,279,243.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Clearfield news, Director Charles N. Hayssen acquired 3,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $181,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,847 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 3,100 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $198,400.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,254,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,306,112. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

