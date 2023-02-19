CenterBook Partners LP Invests $58,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADMA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $3.63 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $714.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman bought 14,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $42,851.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,302,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

