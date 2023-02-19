CenterBook Partners LP Makes New $378,000 Investment in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 47,129 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.76. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

