CenterBook Partners LP Reduces Stock Position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,848 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in National Vision were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Vision by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ravi Acharya sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

National Vision stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of National Vision to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

National Vision Profile

(Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.