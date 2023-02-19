CenterBook Partners LP Sells 3,284 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,284 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $30.95 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GFL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GFL Environmental from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.06.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

