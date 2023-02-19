CenterBook Partners LP Sells 7,157 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

CenterBook Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,157 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $12,870,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 20,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $876,531.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,002,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $876,531.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,828,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,002,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $185,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,247.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 920,391 shares of company stock valued at $17,557,004 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.12 on Friday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.23 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.50.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

