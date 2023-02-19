CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy updated its FY23 guidance to $1.48-1.50 EPS.
CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 0.6 %
CNP stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 47.80%.
CNP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.
