CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48-1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.49.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CNP opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.13. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

