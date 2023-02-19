Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Certara worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. Certara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CERT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Certara from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Certara news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $796,517.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 29,954,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $449,317,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

