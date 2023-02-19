Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $107.54 and a twelve month high of $149.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.89.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.20% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

