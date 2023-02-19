Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.68% of Chemed worth $43,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

CHE opened at $513.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.78. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $528.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemed from $541.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chemed from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.76, for a total transaction of $1,011,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,264 shares in the company, valued at $61,330,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

