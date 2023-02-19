Chia Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $286.49 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. Chia has a total market cap of $286.49 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chia has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for $43.77 or 0.00179130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.74 or 0.00422517 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,871.84 or 0.27988307 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Chia Coin Profile

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,545,504 coins and its circulating supply is 6,545,504 coins. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chia using one of the exchanges listed above.

