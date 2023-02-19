Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.20.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of CHDN stock opened at $245.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.49. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $253.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
