Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $267.20.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Churchill Downs Stock Performance

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $245.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.49. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $253.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after acquiring an additional 73,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,568,000 after purchasing an additional 174,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,925,000 after acquiring an additional 19,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after acquiring an additional 174,468 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.