Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 19,018 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 19,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in NMI by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 100,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in NMI by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in NMI by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NMI by 563.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 30,318 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.33 and a twelve month high of $25.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. NMI’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

