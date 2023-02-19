Cipher Capital LP Invests $594,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 47,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.57. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.77 and a 52 week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

Featured Articles

