Cipher Capital LP Makes New $512,000 Investment in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,106,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,223,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,816,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,626,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,973,000 after purchasing an additional 386,988 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,572,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 96,085 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Revolve Group Price Performance

RVLV stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revolve Group Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Revolve Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the following segments: Revolve, and Forward (FWRD). The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.