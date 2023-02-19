Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $19,681,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,295,000 after purchasing an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $17,395,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $9,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $37.51 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.39.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.2708 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.12%.

SLG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

