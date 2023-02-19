Cipher Capital LP Purchases New Shares in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 78,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $139,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after acquiring an additional 711,544 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ICL Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 68,126 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ICL Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ICL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. ICL Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.71%.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

