Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 12,705 AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $62.77 on Friday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

