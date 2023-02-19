Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 37,115 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $24.01.

DCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

