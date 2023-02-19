Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 40,843 Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,900,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,298,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,487,000 after acquiring an additional 512,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,424,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,227,000 after acquiring an additional 376,735 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,172,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Laureate Education by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,247,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,002,000 after buying an additional 462,131 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Price Performance

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $10.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.80. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $13.35.

Laureate Education Company Profile

In other Laureate Education news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

