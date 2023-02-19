Cipher Capital LP Sells 10,274 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cipher Capital LP lessened its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

SON opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.28 and its 200-day moving average is $60.82.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In related news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

