Cipher Capital LP Takes $484,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,135,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,841,000 after buying an additional 532,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after buying an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 56.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,263,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $258,099,000 after buying an additional 5,487,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,618,829 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $139,446,000 after buying an additional 98,904 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV opened at $21.67 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

