Cipher Capital LP Takes $540,000 Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 94,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 523.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,238,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,498 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 39.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 619,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 175,479 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 151.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 344,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 23.8% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 233,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 44,959 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.48% and a negative return on equity of 35.45%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares in the company, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

