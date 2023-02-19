Cipher Capital LP Takes $698,000 Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LAC. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAC. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 6.7 %

Lithium Americas Company Profile

NYSE:LAC opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $40.39. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

