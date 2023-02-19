Citigroup Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$71.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from C$73.50 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$69.07.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock opened at C$64.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$58.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.53. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$69.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.98.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

