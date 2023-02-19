Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.73 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CMTG opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.10. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 60.83 and a current ratio of 60.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.34%.

Institutional Trading of Claros Mortgage Trust

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Claros Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

