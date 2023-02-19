Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.24. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. Pristine-M is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

