Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at B. Riley

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Cleveland-Cliffs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

