Clover Finance (CLV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $478,286.65

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $83.90 million and $478,286.65 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clover Finance has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Clover Finance

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

