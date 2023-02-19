CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $163.13 Million

CoinEx Token (CET) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $163.13 million and approximately $657,456.31 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0427 or 0.00000172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00425342 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,969.14 or 0.28175457 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000146 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.