CoinField Coin 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,073.81 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. CoinField Coin has a market cap of $127.52 million and approximately $6,073.81 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001734 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded 80.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinField Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00423855 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,891.55 or 0.28076911 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinField Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinField Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.