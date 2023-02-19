Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HEEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $4,049,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 350,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 66,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,736,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

