Colonial Trust Advisors Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,542,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,379,000 after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,302,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,312,000 after acquiring an additional 966,463 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,856,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,821,000 after acquiring an additional 54,156 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,854,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,223,000 after purchasing an additional 85,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,652,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,839,000 after purchasing an additional 884,002 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.40. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $122.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

