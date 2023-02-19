Colonial Trust Advisors Purchases New Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 157.4% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 139.1% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.18 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.