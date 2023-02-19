Colonial Trust Advisors Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 15,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $106.60.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

