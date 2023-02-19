Colonial Trust Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.43 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.