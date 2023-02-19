Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Downgraded to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Up 0.2 %

CBAN stock opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $224.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $29.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kimberly C. Dockery purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $53,320.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,452.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBAN. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,608 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 118.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 267,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after buying an additional 145,004 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

